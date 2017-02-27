Father, young son hospitalized after being struck by SUV in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) – A father and his 8-year-son were seriously hurt Sunday night in a pedestrian crash in Brockton.

Police said they were crossing the street when they were suddenly hit by an SUV.

People inside a nearby game store along Center Street say the father and son had just left after playing a Pokémon card game.

The crash happened right in front of a hospital, where the victims were taken with serious injuries.

A baseball cap and a shoe could be seen in the street as State Police Investigators took measurements and photographs.

Officials towed away the SUV, but the crash remains under investigation.

Police say, at this point, it does not appear any charges will be filed.

