FBI: Buried body found in Dartmouth is fugitive accused in police chief’s murder

BOSTON (AP) – Authorities have confirmed that the remains of a fugitive wanted in the 1980 slaying of a Pennsylvania police chief have been found buried in a yard in Massachusetts.

The remains of Donald Eugene Webb were found Thursday buried in the yard of a Dartmouth home owned by Webb’s ex-wife. The FBI and Pennsylvania and Massachusetts authorities announced Friday the remains have been positively identified.

Investigators believe he died about 17 years ago in 1999, but declined to say how he died.

Prosecutors in both states confirmed to The Associated Press that the ex-wife, Lillian Webb, led authorities to his body and won’t be prosecuted in the investigation.

Donald Webb was wanted in the fatal shooting of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania police chief Gregory Adams.

Police said Webb shot Adams during a traffic stop. Webb was a career criminal living in New Bedford, Massachusetts, at the time. He disappeared after the shooting. His rental car was found more than two weeks later at a motel in Warwick, Rhode Island.

FBI confirms human remains dug up in Dartmouth backyard yesterday are those of fugitive Donald Webb #7News pic.twitter.com/pMtaBp3ZnC — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 14, 2017

Investigators says they've learned Donald Eugene Webb died 17 years ago in 1999…#7News pic.twitter.com/B9E0YMt6tI — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 14, 2017

