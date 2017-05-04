FBI, State Police conducting investigation in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - The FBI is in the process of conducting an investigation at a home in Quincy.

According to the department, the matter is a “court-authorized state investigation.”

According to 7’s Steve Cooper, the FBI is at two different locations in Quincy assisting State Police in an ongoing investigation.

One of the locations is on Newport Ave.

Both the FBI and State Police declined further comment, referring questions to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office.

The Attorney’s Office is not commenting at this time.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updated information as it becomes available.

