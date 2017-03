BOSTON (WHDH) - FBI Director James Comey will visit Massachusetts today for the opening of the Boston FBI division’s new offices.

His visit comes amid President Trump’s accusations that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.

Comey has reportedly asked the Justice Department to refute the claims as false.

