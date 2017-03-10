FBI investigating Russian wiretapping

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - CNN is reporting that the FBI is investigating what one U.S. official calls an ‘odd’ computer link between the Trump organization and a Russian bank.

Questions about the possible connection were dismissed four months ago, but the FBI’s investigation remains open.

Sources say the investigation is in the hands of the same FBI counterintelligence team looking into Russia’s alleged interference in the presidential election.

Meantime, the White House press secretary says there is no reason to think the President is the target of an investigation that would warrant surveillance and is asking Congress to get to the bottom of this.

Sources have told CNN that two men who once occupied the center of President Trump’s inner circle, former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn might be called to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

