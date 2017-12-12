FBI joins investigation into series of racist messages at Framingham State University

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Framingham State University has enlisted the help of the FBI to help investigate a series of racist messages recently discovered on the school’s campus.

Since Oct. 13, five messages containing racial slurs targeting black students have been found at the school.

The most recent message was found on Friday, Dec. 8, in Towers Hall. In a note to the campus community, a student had a note slipped under his door with a racist slur on it.

The same student had previously been targeted with a note under his door earlier this semester, according to President Javier Cevallos.

“It pains me to know that these incidents have understandably caused many of our students to feel unsafe on our campus. In response, we are continuing to install additional security cameras in and around our residence halls. Police and residence life staff are also increasing patrols in the areas targeted by these hateful acts,” Cevallos said in the letter.

The school is offering a $1,000 reward for information that identifies the person responsible for any of the messages.

Cevallos says the “safety of our students is my number one priority.”

Both campus police and the FBI are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact University Police at 508-626-4911.

