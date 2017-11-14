FBI: More than 40 hate crimes reported in New Hampshire in 2016

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — FBI statistics show there were 40 hate crimes reported in New Hampshire last year, the highest number of bias-related incidents since 2010.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the annual hate crimes statistics figures released by the FBI on Monday finds that 15 of the hate crimes reported in the state last year were associated with race or ethnicity. Six were related to religion; five were associated with sexual orientation.

Nationally, there were more than 6,100 hate crimes last year, up about 5 percent over the previous year. In 2015 and 2016, that number was driven by crimes against people because of their race or ethnicity. The FBI says there were increases in attacks motivated by bias against blacks, Jews, Muslims and LGBT people.

