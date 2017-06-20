FBI offers $10K reward for info on alleged gang leader

LYNN, Mass. (AP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of an alleged Massachusetts gang leader who is charged with a 2012 murder.

Steven C. Touch, of Lynn, is charged in connection with a deadly robbery in Lynn on July 7, 2012. Two men have already been convicted in the case, and two more are awaiting trial.

The FBI says Touch is an alleged leader of the Young Bloods, an offshoot of the Bloods street gang.

The 28-year-old is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds. He is of Cambodian descent with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI or Massachusetts State Police.

