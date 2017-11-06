FBI offers $5K for info on ‘Faceless Bandit’ in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) — The FBI is offering $5,000 for any information leading them to the Fall River serial bank robber known as the “Faceless Bandit.”

The male suspect dresses in black and covers his face with a black mask, bandanna and sunglasses. He has targeted banks in Fall River, robbing the Santander Bank on William Channing Road twice and the Webster Bank on Plymouth Avenue.

Police said the man verbally threatened the tellers in each robbery. Surveillance video shows him also pointing his gun during one of the robberies.

The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force said the man is armed and dangerous and poses a current threat to the public.

