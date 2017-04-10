FBI releases 2011 interview with Boston Marathon bomber

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI released a 2011 interview with Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

In the interview, Tsarnaev said he attended a Cambridge mosque once a week and that he had not read any extremist material online. He also told the FBI he had respect for all religions.

Tsarnaev and his brother Dzhokhar Tsarnaev placed two bombs at the Boston Marathon finish line in 2013. The bombs killed three people and injured hundreds more. Tsarnaev was killed days later during a shootout in Watertown.

