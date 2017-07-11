FBI seizes $850,000 connected to illegal gambling case

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The FBI has seized $850,000 in cash and watches from four Portland residents in connection to an investigation into illegal gambling.

The four residents who were subject to seizure haven’t been criminally charged with any wrongdoing.

The Portland Press Herald reports documents filed Monday in connection with the seizure contain references to portions of federal law that relate to illegal gambling, although they do not specifically say that investigators believe the cash is connected to illegal activity.

A spokeswoman for the city says they are watching the case closely. Donald Clark, an assistant U.S. attorney and spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Portland, declined to discuss the seizure.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)