(WHDH) — The FCC is asking apple to increase safety in natural disasters.

The agency said that Apple can activate iPhones’ chips to pick up FM signals.

These chips could provide information to places where communication has been lost, they added.

Apple responded that the new iPhones do not have this feature.

There is no word on if the company plans to activate this for older model iPhones.

