BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - The FDA approved a second gene-altering treatment for some patients with aggressive forms of blood cancer.

The drug – called Yescarta – genetically reboots a patient’s immune cells to kill the cancer.

Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital conducted studies for the drug.

The new therapy is approved for adults that already had two unsuccessful regimens of chemotherapy.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)