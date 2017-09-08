(WHDH) — Garden of Life, LLC, issued a voluntary precautionary recall of its new supplement for infants, Baby Organic Liquid, because misinterpretation of the instructions could lead to a potential chocking hazard.

The liquid supplement is packaged in a blue carton that includes a measuring syringe. The label currently instructs parents: “Do not insert syringe directly in mouth. Dispense liquid slowly into the mouth, toward the inner cheek. May be mixed with breast milk or formula.”

The company is recalling the product in order to relabel it with new instructions, advising parents to only administer the product by mixing in either breast milk or formula and not to administer directly into the infant’s mouth, according to the FDA.

No hospitalizations have occurred but one parent allegedly had trouble with safely administrating the product into a newborn’s mouth.

Those who purchased the formula is asked to return the product to the store for a full refund.

