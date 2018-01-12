FDA putting new limits on cold medicine for children

(WHDH) — The FDA is putting new limits on the amount of prescription cold and cough medicine that children should be given.

The organization announced that it will require safety labeling changes on medications containing certain drugs because they could pose serious risks for children under the age of 18.

The FDA says the risks outweigh the potential benefits.

After the labeling changes, the products will be indicated to only be used for adults.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)