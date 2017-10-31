FDA warns against overdosing on black licorice

(WHDH) — The US Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about one Halloween treat this year that can cause an overdose: black licorice.

A new video warning warns consumers that you can actually eat too much black licorice due to glycyrrhizin, which can cause potassium levels in the body to decline. If levels decline, people can experience abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, lethargy, and even congestive heart failure.

The problems are mostly associated with people over the age of 40.

However, the FDA is warning all consumers not to eat large amounts of black licorice at once. If you have been eating large amounts of the candy and experience symptoms, consult a healthcare professional.

