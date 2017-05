A Fed-Ex driver in Missouri was caught on camera stealing $60.

He was dropping off a package at the house and took the money under the doormat.

The driver later returned the money and apologized to the family.

He said he had been experiencing financial troubles at home because his wife is sick.

No charges have been filed at this time.

