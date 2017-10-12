Federal data shows MBTA Commuter Rail has more breakdowns than any other transit system in US

Federal data shows the MBTA Commuter Rail has had more breakdowns in the last year than any other transit system in the US.

The Federal Transit Administration released the report that showed 338 total MBTA Commuter Rail breakdowns throughout 2016.

New Jersey Transit Corporation had 236 breakdowns, and the Long Island Rail Road had 132 breakdowns.

The breakdown of the report released can be viewed here.

The Commuter Rail system includes 138 stations, 14 routes options and approximately 129,000 people boarding the trains per week.

