Federal death penalty retrial delayed again in 2000 killing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The federal death penalty retrial of a man charged with killing a Rutland supermarket worker nearly 17 years ago is being delayed again.

The second death penalty trial of Donald Fell is being put on hold while prosecutors appeal a ruling on whether testimony of Fell’s now-deceased co-defendant could be used if jurors deliberate on whether he should be executed.

The now-37-year-old Fell was convicted in 2005 and sentenced to death for the 2000 killing of Terry King, who was abducted when she arrived for work at a Rutland supermarket and later killed in New York. Fell’s original conviction was overturned because of juror misconduct.

Fell’s retrial most recently had been scheduled to start in September after a February trial was delayed. No new trial date has been set.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending