Federal judge orders search for more Clinton emails

WASHINGTON (WHDH) — A federal judge ordered the State Department to search for more of Hillary Clinton’s emails about the 2012 attack in Benghazi.

The judge ordered the department to look for any additionals emails Clinton wrote about attack that happened while she was Secretary of State.

The judge asked the State Department to search for emails in its own systems or received by three former Clinton top aides.

