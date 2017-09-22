Federal judge overturns parts of Newton’s laws limiting drone use

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A federal judge overturned key parts of an ordinance that limits how and where drones are flown in Newton.

Newton passed the ordinance in December. They required all drone pilots to register with the city and banned drones from flying over private property and public property unless they had permission. The Newton City Council wanted to protect residents’ privacy.

One drone pilot sued over the ordinances and won. The judge rules all three of the requirements were illegal and violated FAA rules.

The judge said Newton can draft new regulations that do not conflict with federal ones.

