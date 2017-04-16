Federal tax bills: Where does your state rank?

U.S. residents paid Uncle Sam an average of $8,943 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016.

A look at how the District of Columbia and the states rank in per capita federal taxes:

1. District of Columbia: $36.569

2. Delaware: $16.322

3. Minnesota: $14.624

4. Massachusetts: $14.516

5. Connecticut: $13.773

6. New Jersey: $12.852

7. New York: $11.758

8. Illinois: $10.814

9. Ohio: $10.735

10.Maryland: $10.455

11.Rhode Island: $10.316

12.Washington: $9.669

13.Nebraska: $9.566

14.California: $9.305

15. Pennsylvania: $9.179

16. Colorado: $9.030

17.Missouri: $8.986

18.North Dakota: $8.621

19.Louisiana: $8.490

20.Tennessee: $8.481

21.South Dakota: $8.398

22.Florida: $8.366

23.Virginia: $8.323

24.Arkansas: $8.318

25.New Hampshire: $8.180

26.Wisconsin: $8.115

27.Texas: $7.858

28.Indiana: $7.694

29.Kansas: $7.676

30.Michigan: $7.405

31.Oregon: $7.268

32.Georgia: $7.211

33.Alaska: $7.171

34.North Carolina: $7.133

35.Wyoming: $7.128

36.Iowa: $7.026

37.Kentucky: $6.848

38.Vermont: $6.728

39.Nevada: $6.372

40.Utah: $6.291

41.Oklahoma: $5.803

42.Idaho: $5.769

43.Hawaii: $5.505

44.Montana: $5.504

45.Arizona: $5.446

46.Maine: $5.432

47.Alabama: $4.874

48.South Carolina: $4.685

49.New Mexico: $4.032

50.Mississippi: $3.901

51.West Virginia: $3.616

