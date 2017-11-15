FedEx cargo plane reports laser strike over Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Local and state police are investigating after a FedEx cargo plane reported a laser strike over Methuen Wednesday night.

The flight departed Portland International Jetport in Maine Wednesday night and was headed to Memphis. The pilot reported a blue laser light shining in the cockpot.

The pilot notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), who then notified State Police.

