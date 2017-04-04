Feds approve costs for MBTA’s Green Line Extension

SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - The costs for the MBTA’s Green Line Extension were approved Tuesday by the Federal Transit Administration.

“The MBTA is pleased that its federal partners have recognized the hard work of the project’s new management team,” Joe Pesaturo said in a statement to 7News.

The proposed 4.7-mile extension is planned to run through Somerville and Medford.

The project is expected to cost $2.3 billion. In January, the federal government committed nearly $1 billion to the project.

“The MBTA will continue to work closely with the Federal Transit Administration, the Green Line Extension communities, and other stakeholders to keep this project on a successful path,” Pesaturo said.

