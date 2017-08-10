Feds: Maine didn’t protect disabled individuals in danger

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A federal audit finds Maine failed to ensure deaths and dangerous situations involving individuals with developmental disabilities were reported and investigated.

A Thursday report released by the federal Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found the Maine Department of Health and Human Services failed to protect 2,640 Medicaid beneficiaries with developmental disabilities.

The review follows concern in Congress over abuse and deaths in group homes for those with developmental disabilities. Previous audits highlighted similar concerns in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Maine has a federal waiver allowing community and home-based services for Medicaid beneficiaries instead of state-run institutions.

Maine’s agency contested findings that it failed to ensure community-based providers reported all dangerous situations and that it failed to investigate or report critical incidents to authorities.

