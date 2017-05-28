Feds: Man jumps from plane after trying to bite attendant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A 22-year-old man jumped out of an airplane waiting to take off in North Carolina and had to be stopped from running onto the runway.

A federal air marshal said in a sworn statement that 22-year-old Tun Sein was flying from Charlotte to New Bern on Thursday when he stood after the American Airlines flight had pulled away from the gate and was waiting to take off.

Authorities say Sein ignored a flight attendant, then tried to bite her and fought off two passengers. He ran to the door, opened it and jumped out. An airport worker stopped him.

Investigators say Sein spoke little English, but had already finished two flights before his arrest.

Sein is charged with interference with a flight crew. An email to his lawyer wasn’t returned.

