Feds seek man linked to 6 bank robberies in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help in locating a man accused of robbing six banks.

Investigators said Chaka Meredith, 41, of Laconia, is wanted in connection with a string of robberies, which were reported in January.

Meredith allegedly robbed the East Boston Savings Bank in Jamaica Plain, TD Bank and Santander Bank in Lawrence, Lowell Five in Pepperell, Santander Bank in Plaistow and Meredith Village Savings Bank in Laconia.

Police said Meredith used a weapon to threaten employees at the East Boston Savings Bank. Investigators believe Meredith may have been accompanied by his girlfriend during the robbery.

“We’re asking the public for its assistance in helping us locate Mr. Meredith. While we are grateful that nobody has been injured in any of these robberies, we’d like to put an end to his alleged crime spree before someone does get hurt,” said special agent Daniel R. Romanzo.

Meredith is said to have brown eyes and short black hair. He stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weights about 200 pounds.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the location, arrest and prosecution of Meredith.

Anyone with information regarding Meredith’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI Boston Division’s Bank Robbery Task Force.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)