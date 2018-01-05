CENTERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for a female driver who they said took off after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Centerville Friday night.

Police said the pedestrian, a 62-year-old man, was hit just before 8 p.m. in front of the Centerville Plaza on Route 28.

The driver, described as a white female with black hair, in her late 20’s or early 30’s, was last seen traveling west on Route 28. Officials said she was seen wearing blue jeans and a light colored coat. They also said she smokes cigarettes. The woman got out of her vehicle, checked on the victim and got back into her car before fleeing the area.

Police said the car may be a gold-colored Toyota sedan, a Corolla, Avalon or Camry, with damage to the front grill.

UPDATED PRESS RELEASE

PUBLIC HELP IS NEEDED Fatal Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian At… https://t.co/CMvK1sWJZ0 — Barnstable Police (@BarnstablePDMa) January 6, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)