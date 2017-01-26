Police: Fentanyl dealers used Shriver family’s Cape home as operations center

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Barnstable police have arrested three people in connection with a “large-scale” fentanyl distribution operation based out of a home owned by the Shriver family in Hyannisport, authorities said.

Following a two-month investigation, police arrested Troy Monteiro, 29, Trevor Rose, 29, and Ariel Price-Perry, 26, all of New Bedford, after learning of their alleged involvement in the distribution of fentanyl on Cape Cod.

The trio is accused of selling the drug to various users and dealers, mainly in the area of Fortes Beach in Hyannisport. Police said they had set up a “center of operations” at the Shriver compound on 31 Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the trio traveled to the Cape on a daily basis with “large quantities” of the drug.

The investigation involved several undercover purchases and police said investigators were able to locate spots along Squaw Island Beach where the drugs were allegedly being stashed.

Police said about 200 grams of fentanyl, valued at $40,000, was recovered from the beach. Additional fentanyl was said to be found in Price-Perry’s New Bedford apartment, along with $20,000 in cash.

Investigators followed Monterio to the beach and arrested him as he tried retrieve drugs that had been hidden, police said. Rose was later arrested at the Shriver residence.

Monteiro and Rose were arrested, charged and held on $100,000 bail. Price-Perry was arrested to charges she attempted to destroy evidence.

Police said the Shriver family was not living at the home, but the suspects were in contact with a caretaker at the property.

The Drug Enforcement Agency assisted Barnstable police with the investigation.

