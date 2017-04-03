Fenway grounds crew perfects the field before Opening Day

BOSTON (AP) - Fenway is the oldest park in all of major league baseball. It is celebrating it’s 106th season.

When Red Sox bats start swinging the park has to be perfect, so perfect that they use laser levels.

“The mound is 10 inches above the plane of home plate with a one inch drop per foot, said Director of Fenway Grounds Crew, David Mellor,” and that’s through major league baseball, something we inspect everyday.”

Mellor has been carefully grooming the park for 17 years.

“I’m so fortunate to work with an outstanding group of people,” said Mellor. “All of their hard work and attention to details and stuff is outstanding.”

They started getting ready for the season in late February and just put the finishing touches on the ‘Opening Day’ sign last Thursday.

Mellor says it is all about working with Mother Nature.

“Weather dictates so much of what we do. How we water the clay, the grass.”

Mellor and his crew have readied the field for the very height of major league competition, the World Series. He is three for three when the Sox are in the Fall Classic and perhaps this year he will get another chance.

