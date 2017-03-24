Fenway Park adding new seafood options to it’s menu

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are some big changes coming to Fenway Park’s menu.

This season, they are adding more extravagant options.

Red Sox fans can look out for new seafood concessions including lobster poutine stack, a New England take on the Canadian French fry plate.

It is made of streak fries, lobster meat, cheese, bisque and chives.

Guests will also have the option of chowing down on a lobster melt.

Officials say the sandwich is similar to a grilled cheese but will include lobster meat, muenster cheese, and sliced tomato.

And the third menu addition is the ‘surf and turf kebab.’

It is made with skewered shrimp, marinated steak tips and green and red peppers all served on a roll.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)