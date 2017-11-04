Fenway Park baseball diamond converted into football field for Gridiron Series

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fenway Park’s baseball diamond has been converted into a football field for the Gridiron Series that will be taking place over the next couple weekends in Boston.

The series starts next Friday.

Dartmouth plays Brown on Friday, and then UMass plays University of Maine on Saturday.

Boston College will play the University of Connecticut on the following Saturday.

