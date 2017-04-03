Fenway Park offering some new food as a new season begins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Move over peanuts and cracker-jack there is some new food at the old ball park.

Lobster rolls, short rib sandwiches and build your own salads are now being offered at Fenway Park.

Executive Chef Ron Abell is proud of his new Fenway fare.

“Everyday and every game,” said Abell, “we do 1200 cookies and 1200 brownies, made to order, with local eggs, local butter and New England flour.”

And for veggies, Fenway Farms on the roof gives game-goers the freshest produce once summer comes around.

Chef Ron gave 7’s Alaina Pinto a lesson in making a baby beet salad with goat cheese, only available in Fenway’s private dining areas.

Watch the video above to see how it’s made.

