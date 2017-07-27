Fenway Park ranked among TripAdvisor’s trendiest summer attractions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Historic Boston landmark, Fenway Park, has been named one of TripAdvisor’s top 10 trendiest U.S. attractions for the summer.

Based on a year’s search activity on the travel site, Fenway ranks number four on the list after Chapel of the Holy Cross in Arizona and before Kualoa in Hawaii.

Those who book the tour of “America’s most beloved ballpark” can experience the quirks of the stadium and explore the home of the Boston Red Sox.

The rankings were determined based on the percent increase in search sessions on the TripAdvisor website and app.

The top 10 trendiest U.S. attractions for summer 2017 include:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)