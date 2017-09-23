Ferries running again from Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard after Jose hit the area

NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - The Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard ferries are running again this morning after Jose hit the area.

The storm trapped people on the islands for days.

As of yesterday, people were beginning to return to the mainland.

Hy-Line Cruises announced services from both islands will continue as scheduled this morning.

#ALERT 9/23 Sat. Martha's Vineyard service will resume with a 9:00am departure from Hyannis. — Hy-Line Cruises (@hylinecruises) September 23, 2017

#Alert 09/23/17 The highspeed services to and from Nantucket have resumed today! — Hy-Line Cruises (@hylinecruises) September 23, 2017

Steamship Authority’s latest travel update said their ferries to and from both islands are running on a trip-by-trip basis. Trips going to and from Oak Bluffs on the Vineyard today will be diverted to Vineyard Haven:

https://www.steamshipauthority.com/

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)