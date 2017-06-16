Ferry crashes into jetty, at least 6 injured

HYANNIS (WHDH) - HYANNISPORT, Mass. (AP) — At least six people were injured when a high-speed ferry struck a jetty in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, and began taking on water, the U.S. Coast Guard and steamship authority said.

The ferry Iyanough hit the jetty and grounded on the rocks at the Hyannis Harbor entrance around 10 p.m. Friday. It serves a 26-mile route between Nantucket and Hyannis. There were 48 passengers, 6 crew members and 3 food service workers on board the vessel at the time of the mishap.

Bad weather, strong winds and choppy seas are believed to have contributed to the grounding of the Iyanough, the authority said in a statement.

The Coast Guard says rescue crews worked into the night to transfer passengers and ferry crew. They also will assess the ferry’s damage.

The ferry is operated by the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority, connecting the Massachusetts islands with the mainland. It can hold up to 400 people.

“Our concerns, first and foremost, are the safety and well-being of our passengers, and we deeply appreciate the efforts of all who guided them safely to shore,” said Wayne Lamson, general manager of the Nantucket Steamship Authority.

Passengers holding tickets for the high-speed ferry will be accommodated on board the authority’s traditional ferries for travel to and from Nantucket, the statement said.

