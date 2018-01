BAYFIELD, Wis. (WHDH) – Arctic cold froze Lake Superior Tuesday morning.

Video from the area shows a ferry crunching through the ice to make it through the first trip of the day.

Officials say it was -7 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the video.

