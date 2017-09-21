NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - Curious crowds gathered on the beach Wednesday to catch Jose’s crashing waves, but increasing winds, bands of pelting rain and rough surf cleared the beaches Thursday.

Whipping winds of up to 60 mph toppled large trees on the island, one of which just missed one resident’s home.

The ferry service to Nantucket has been temporarily suspended due to the brutal conditions, leaving residents stuck on the island.

While the big waves drew many surfers in Nantucket, only a few decided they were safe enough to ride.

“It’s too big for me right now. It’s super gnarly, so I’ll wait for it to get smaller before I go out,” said one surfer.

Surfers aren’t the only ones deciding to play it safe as Nantucket faces a tropical storm warning.

Even with the strongest winds and heaviest rains remaining miles off shore, Nantucket residents knew that planning in advance was the best course of action.

The surf teared at the shore, with large waves crashing into the dunes and pulling pieces of it out to sea.

“The erosion – a couple of houses have been lost out here. I think it’s just crazy,” a resident said.

