Ferry service suspended on Cape, Islands due to Jose to run on trip-by-trip basis

WOODS HOLE, MA — Jose delivered relentless winds, churning surf and bands of pelting waves as the storm stuck off shore.

The impacts of the tropical storm pounded the Cape and the Islands, keeping ferries in port Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

First two passenger ferries canceled out of #WoodsHole to #MarthasVineyard. Crews are hopeful for the 8:15. @7News pic.twitter.com/8aHzmQYMVx — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 22, 2017

“I was supposed to be here for a family reunion. I’m stuck on the island, while my family is stuck in Boston,” one tourist said.

Nobody had been able to get off Nantucket Thursday, but ferries are expected to operate on a trip-by-trip basis on Friday. Martha’s Vineyard ferries are using a trip-by-trip schedule as well. Ferries will not run in the dark.

“I’m not happy because this weather, we came all the way from Seattle,” Beverly Currier said. “We hoped for the last bit of summer, instead we got the beginning of winter.”

Across the Cape, winds knocked out power to homes and traffic lights, flooded roads, and challenged people on the beaches to just stay on their feet.

