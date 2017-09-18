Ferry services canceled due to approaching storm

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The company hired by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to run the Providence-to-Newport ferry has canceled service for most of this week due to Hurricane Jose.

SeaStreak says service from Newport to Providence on Monday is canceled, as well as all service on Tuesday and Wednesday. Service is expected to resume Thursday, depending on weather conditions.

Ferry service from Martha’s Vineyard to New Bedford, Massachusetts on Monday has been modified, and there will be no service on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Block Island Ferry says all ferries are running on schedule on Monday. Cancellations are expected and could be as early as Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a tropical storm warning is in effect for an area stretching from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Hull, Massachusetts.

