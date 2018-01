(WHDH) — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 160,000 minivans to fix a software problem.

Customers have reported engine stalls, so the company will be recalling certain 2017 Chrysler Pacifica vans.

Chrysler said the engine control computer may shut the engine off randomly.

There has been one potentially related crash but no injuries caused by the issue.

