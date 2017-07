Fenton, Michigan (WHDH) — Fidget spinners are the new popular toy often used by kids with ADHD.

But the toy that is supposed to be fun has now left a mother worried about safety.

The fidget had bluetooth technology and the mother, Michelle Carr, says it was charging on her bookcase at the time it caught fire.

Carr says the toy was charging for less than 30 minutes when it caught fire and has warned people to pay close attention.