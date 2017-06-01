Fierce fire rips through Reading condo complex

READING, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Reading battled a massive blaze Thursday at condominium complex.

The six-alarm blaze broke out around 2 p.m. on Sanborn Road. Video from Sky7 showed heavy black smoke billowing into the air as fierce flames shot from the roof of the building.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene. They are still working to extinguish the stubborn flames. Firefighters from several surrounding communities have responded to provide assistance.

The housing complex used to serve as a school house and is located just one block from the Reading Town Hall.

Roads in the area have been blocked off. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is not known.

