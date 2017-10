SOMERVILLE, MA (WHDH) - Fierce flames ripped through a triple-decker home in Somerville overnight.

Video taken by a neighbor showed the severity of the fire that broke out on Sydney Street.

It is not clear what sparked the flames but Somerville Fire officials said it started on the third floor.

No injuries were reported.

