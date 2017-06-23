Fierce winds rip part of roof off Woburn car dealership

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — Strong storms rumbled through Middlesex County Friday afternoon and whipping winds ripped part of a roof off a car dealership in Woburn.

Employees at the Cadillac dealership on Cambridge Road say no one was injured, but that the building sustained water damage.

The string of storms also downed trees in the city, as well as neighboring communities.

The dealership says it will remain open.

