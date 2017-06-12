Fiery explosion in Limestone, Maine

Police in Limestone, Maine released this dramatic footage shot on a body camera of an explosion that occurred Thursday.

Emergency response personnel were responding to a report of a fire near a home when a propane tank caught fire and exploded.

The video shows police chief Stacey J. Mahan and a few firemen as they are thrown to the ground by the force of the explosion. They then rush to the aid of firefighter Scott Patten, who was nearest to the blast.

No one was seriously injured.

In a statement on the Limestone Police Department’s Facebook page Mahan said, “Those who choose to be a firefighter whether full time or as a volunteer know the hazards of the job. I commend those that want to, ‘put the wet stuff on the red stuff’ and lay their lives on the line each and every time they head out.”

