Final ferries bring passengers on and off Nantucket ahead of Jose

NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - With Hurricane Jose on the way, the last ferries to Nantucket Harbor work to bring passenger on and off the island.

The town pier and boat moorings have been closed by the Nantucket Harbor master until further notice.

Slip holders are being told to get their boats out of the water and seek shelter.

Officials say they’re preparing waterfront buildings for high tides and high winds.

Sand bags are being prepared while crews clear the downtown area of any items at could become airborne.

Barricades are in place, set up by Nantucket DPW, for roads and intersections that could flood.

Extra National Grid crews are staging in anticipation of power outages.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)