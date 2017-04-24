Committee on Marijuana Policy to hold final public hearing

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Joint Committee on Marijuana Policy will hold it’s final public hearing at the state house on Monday morning.

The hearing is set to begin at 11 a.m.

Voters approved legalization of marijuana in November.

Officials are considering revisions to the law, like raising the age for legal users and raising the tax on marijuana sales.

The goal is to have the bill ready by June.

