Final preparations underway for Boston Marathon

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city is preparing for the 121st Boston Marathon.

32,000 people are set to run from Hopkinton to Boston.

For Boston Police, the top priority is safety.

Participants are prohibited from bringing several items which include: backpacks, large handbags, suitcases, coolers, glass containers or containers larger than one liter and large blankets or costumes that cover the face.

Former New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, who severed as BPD Chief in the 90’s, said it takes a team effort to make sure everyone is safe.

“The biggest challenge is not to let your guard down because there is no threat,” said Bratton. “That’s the good news but you still have to be as prepared as if you were dealing with an active threat.”

And at the Marathon survivors dinner, runners made sure to get their bib numbers and load up on carbs Sunday.

Mayor Marty Walsh helped dish out pasta during the dinner at City Hall Plaza.

And Davio’s hosted a special dinner for teams made up of marathon bombing survivors and wounded warriors.

