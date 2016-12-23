Fines to come for those who don’t shovel their sidewalks

BOSTON (WHDH) - The fines could start piling up this winter for property owners who don’t shovel their sidewalks properly.

Both the State House and the Senate have passed legislation, which could raise the fine to as much as $1,500.

The increase will only affect commercial businesses and buildings with six or more residential units.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says it is not about penalizing people, it’s about making sure they take care of the snow like they should.

Governor Baker still needs to sign the legislation into law.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)